Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fresh spell of rain and snowfall expected as westerly winds approach

Fresh spell of rain and snowfall expected as westerly winds approach
Web Desk
5:04 PM | November 13, 2024
National

Westerly winds are set to enter northern Pakistan tomorrow evening, bringing a new spell of rain and snowfall to various regions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued rain and thunderstorm warnings, particularly for northern and central areas. Light rain is expected in parts of Punjab on November 14-15, which could help reduce smog levels in the province.

Rainfall is forecasted for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, and surrounding areas, as well as upper Hazara, including Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur. Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will see rain, with snowfall anticipated in the higher mountain areas. Light to moderate rain is also predicted for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby regions, including Attock, Talagang, Chakwal, and Jhelum, as well as Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Khushab, and Sargodha.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024