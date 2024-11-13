Fresh spell of rain and snowfall expected as westerly winds approach

Westerly winds are set to enter northern Pakistan tomorrow evening, bringing a new spell of rain and snowfall to various regions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued rain and thunderstorm warnings, particularly for northern and central areas. Light rain is expected in parts of Punjab on November 14-15, which could help reduce smog levels in the province.

Rainfall is forecasted for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, and surrounding areas, as well as upper Hazara, including Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur. Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will see rain, with snowfall anticipated in the higher mountain areas. Light to moderate rain is also predicted for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby regions, including Attock, Talagang, Chakwal, and Jhelum, as well as Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Khushab, and Sargodha.