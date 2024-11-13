Gilani urges regional peace, fair solutions for Palestine, Kashmir

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, stressing the need for proactive approaches to address future challenges in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Gilani underscored the importance of addressing core conflicts, including those in Palestine and Kashmir, with fairness and impartiality.

He noted that new power blocs emerged after the Cold War, and Pakistan must focus on solving its internal issues, particularly in security and economic spheres.

Gilani highlighted the security challenges Pakistan faces due to an assertive neighbor to the east and an unstable one to the west. He urged South Asian countries to work collectively to eliminate terrorism and promote regional peace and stability, adding that Pakistan is committed to mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

"Our mission is economic and social development, striving for a fair and just society, achievable only through political stability," Gilani said, emphasizing that the future depends on a democratic and equitable global system. He also addressed the effects of rivalry among global powers on regional stability.