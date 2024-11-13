Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Gold price plummets by Rs7,000 per tola

NEWS WIRE
November 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs7,000 and was sold at Rs270,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs277,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also came down by Rs6,000 to Rs231,911 from Rs237,911 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs212,584 from Rs218,085. The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs50 to Rs3250 and ten gram silver by Rs42.86 to Rs2,786. The price of gold in the international market declined by $77 to $2,593 from $2,670, the Association reported.

