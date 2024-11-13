Gold prices surge in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant increase on Wednesday, continuing an upward trend mirroring global market shifts. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,400, reaching Rs271,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs1,200, settling at Rs233,111.

In the international market, gold climbed by $14, reaching $2,607 per ounce with an additional premium of $20. Meanwhile, local silver prices held steady at Rs3,250 per tola.