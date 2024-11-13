Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold prices surge in Pakistan

Gold prices surge in Pakistan
Web Desk
5:00 PM | November 13, 2024
Business

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant increase on Wednesday, continuing an upward trend mirroring global market shifts. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,400, reaching Rs271,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs1,200, settling at Rs233,111.

In the international market, gold climbed by $14, reaching $2,607 per ounce with an additional premium of $20. Meanwhile, local silver prices held steady at Rs3,250 per tola.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024