Hoodwinking Demagogue

This letter refers to the recent column *A Treacherous Nexus*, which exposed glaring loopholes in our political and constitutional systems. The author, however, seemed biased in favour of the PTI and its leader. Despite his legal acumen, he overlooked the PTI leader’s many missteps and instead focused on the supposed misconduct by the government in the aftermath of the former prime minister’s ouster in April 2022. Notably, the author neglected to address the PTI chairman’s history of questionable actions.

Our nation remembers how this leader’s deceitful promises threw Pakistan into turmoil. PTI, initially promoted as a reformist alternative, emerged as a third option in 2011, yet its policies soon led to inflation, rising unemployment, and economic instability. Instead of fostering unity, the PTI created divisions and targeted opposition leaders, fabricating cases and incarcerating rivals.

During PTI’s tenure, the economy deteriorated, unemployment surged, and Pakistan faced diplomatic isolation. When the PTI leader dissolved the National Assembly to cling to power, the Supreme Court reversed this illegal action. In a further twist, he propagated a foreign intervention narrative based on a “cipher,” a narrative that ultimately backfired.

Despite claims of integrity, the PTI has sowed discord, with the May 9 attacks on state institutions being a tragic climax. This anti-state agenda reflects a fixation on securing the PTI chairman’s release rather than prioritising national welfare. Instead of advocating for unity, PTI has chosen a path of divisiveness and confrontation. It is disheartening to witness a leader pursue personal gains at such a cost to the nation.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Peshawar.