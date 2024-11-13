Increasing negativity, extremism: The Guardian withdraws from X

The Guardian newspaper on Wednesday announced that it will cease posting on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement, the British newspaper highlighted its concerns about the increasing negativity and extremism present on the platform, which it feels now outweigh the benefits it once offered as a tool for sharing journalism and engaging with audiences.

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of X, particularly during the US presidential election.

The Guardian cited the rise of harmful content on X, including far-right conspiracy theories and instances of racism, as factors in its choice to exit the platform.

Elon Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022, has since overseen changes that The Guardian views as contributing to a toxic media environment, with significant influence on political discourse.

"X now plays a diminished role in promoting our work," the publication stated, adding that its resources would be more effectively directed toward other platforms.

Moving forward, The Guardian will no longer use any of its official editorial accounts on X but emphasized that users on the platform will still be able to share The Guardian articles.

The paper also noted that, while rare, some X content might still be embedded in news articles on its website if relevant to ongoing news events.

Though The Guardian’s reporters may continue to use X for news-gathering, its official presence will be concentrated on other platforms, encouraging readers to access journalism directly through its primary website.

There was no reaction from the social media platform to the charges till the filing of this report.