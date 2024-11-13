Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ISSI, UMT join hands

As part of this partnership, several initiatives were discussed

Monitoring Report
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Department of Political Science and International Relations (DPSIR) of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities (SSSH) at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director Administration, ISSI and Dr Usman Askari, Chairperson and Associate Professor, DPSIR, UMT on their respective sides.  DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood was present at the ceremony, which was also attended by other delegation members, said a press release.  Representatives from both ISSI and UMT expressed optimism that this MoU would pave the way for enhanced cooperation between academia and the policy research community. 

Both institutions aimed to bridge the gap between scholarly research and practical policy solutions, enabling a richer exchange of knowledge and expertise on issues relevant to national and regional geopolitical affairs.

FFC honored with Gold Awards at SAFA BPA Report Awards 2023

As part of this partnership, ISSI and UMT discussed several initiatives, including offering internship programs for UMT students, the organization of joint seminars on topics of mutual interest, and collaborative studies and publications in areas related to strategic and policy issues relevant to Pakistan. These collaborative efforts are expected to enrich academic discourse, equip students with practical experience, and provide thought leadership in addressing pressing policy challenges.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024