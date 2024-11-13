ISSI, UMT join hands

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Department of Political Science and International Relations (DPSIR) of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities (SSSH) at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director Administration, ISSI and Dr Usman Askari, Chairperson and Associate Professor, DPSIR, UMT on their respective sides. DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood was present at the ceremony, which was also attended by other delegation members, said a press release. Representatives from both ISSI and UMT expressed optimism that this MoU would pave the way for enhanced cooperation between academia and the policy research community.

Both institutions aimed to bridge the gap between scholarly research and practical policy solutions, enabling a richer exchange of knowledge and expertise on issues relevant to national and regional geopolitical affairs.

As part of this partnership, ISSI and UMT discussed several initiatives, including offering internship programs for UMT students, the organization of joint seminars on topics of mutual interest, and collaborative studies and publications in areas related to strategic and policy issues relevant to Pakistan. These collaborative efforts are expected to enrich academic discourse, equip students with practical experience, and provide thought leadership in addressing pressing policy challenges.