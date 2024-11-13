Japan grants funding for flood management project in Pakistan

The Government of Japan has approved an $18.5 million grant for a flood management project in Pakistan.

At a signing ceremony held today in Islamabad, representatives from Japan and Pakistan formalized the agreement through an exchange of notes and a record of discussions.

The project, titled "Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin," aims to improve flood forecast accuracy, strengthen flood control systems, and gather essential data for disaster risk reduction. It also seeks to mitigate risks to human life, the economy, and infrastructure.

Implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project will develop a hydrological and hydraulic observation network and repair river structures damaged during the 2022 floods in the Indus River and its tributaries. It also includes training for flood management institutions to enhance long-term flood resilience.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, who signed on behalf of their respective governments.