Justice Amin-led body decides to handle oldest cases first

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Committee constituted under Article 191A (4) of the Constitution was convened on Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Head of the Constitutional Bench, to discuss matters related to the formation of the constitutional bench. It was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who participated telephonically from Karachi.

During the meeting, the Registrar’s Office apprised the Committee of the pending cases that fall within the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Bench. After thorough consideration, the Committee resolved that priority shall be accorded to the oldest cases. In view of the unavailability to Justice Ayesha A Malik on November 14 and 15 it was resolved that the bench comprising all available judges shall be constituted to proceed with the cases on these dates. The Registrar Office has been directed to list these cases accordingly for hearing before the bench. The Committee further resolved to reconvene on Wednesday (November 13) at 12:30 p.m. at the Supreme Court, Islamabad, upon the arrival of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar in Islamabad for further deliberations.