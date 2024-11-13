Karachi airport ‘to impose’ stricter entry rules for visitors

KARACHI - Days after a terrorist attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is all set to introduce stricter entry requirements as part of measures to ramp up security at the airport of the country’s mega city.

A massive explosion occurred last month on a road near the airport, killing a total of three people — including two Chinese nationals — and injuring at least 16 others. In response, the police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three terrorists, including a woman, who were involved in a deadly blast, Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said a day earlier.

Newly announced regulations mandate that anyone showing up at the airport to receive or see off passengers must present a copy of the traveller’s ticket at security checkpoints, said sources. Under the new directives from the PAA, airport entry will be granted to a maximum of four individuals accompanying each passenger, the sources said, adding that entry will be denied without a ticket copy.

Additionally, those arriving to receive passengers must carry their national identity cards, which will be required for verification at security checkpoints while entering the airport’s premises.

Explaining that the Pakistan Airports Authority took these decisions in the aftermath of a recent terror attack near the airport, the sources said: “These steps aim to enhance security and minimise risks to airport visitors and personnel.” The new security protocol is expected to take effect soon, with rigorous enforcement by airport security teams.