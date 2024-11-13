Kickboxing federation secretary allegedly scams athletes with fake World Cup promise

LAHORE - Secretary of Kickboxing Federation, Tahir Abbas, allegedly swindled national gold-medalist athletes out of millions, promising them participation in the World Cup in Italy. The players have appealed to the CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to help them recover their money and ensure justice. During a press conference held at the National Hockey Stadium, the players, accompanied by their coach Saeem Bhatti, revealed that Federation Secretary Tahir Abbas Qureshi lured five athletes with the promise of taking them to the World Cup in Italy, extorting over 3.5 million rupees from them before disappearing. When the athletes demanded their money back, they were allegedly met with threats.

Coach Saeem Bhatti emphasized that while Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has a vision of promoting sports culture, athletes are instead facing exploitation. Despite filing a complaint with the FIA against this fraud, no action has been taken thus far for these athletes from underprivileged backgrounds.