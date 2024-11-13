KP govt seeks update on bid to acquire PIA

After formally expressing its interest in acquiring PIA, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has sent a follow-up letter to Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, seeking participation in the bidding process for the national airline.

The letter, written by KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Vice Chairman Hassan Masood Kunwar, requested an update on KP's proposal, highlighting the strategic significance of the initiative and the strong backing from both the chief minister and the investment board.

"The KP government is fully committed to revitalizing PIA’s once-thriving image," the letter stated, adding that KP-BOIT would appreciate a timeline for further discussions on the matter.

The letter further emphasized that the province’s trade and investment body is ready to engage at the earliest opportunity. KP-BOIT expressed its preparedness to outline a strategic vision and submit a competitive bid, underscoring the province’s commitment to Pakistan's aviation sector and its role as a key stakeholder in PIA as part of the federation.