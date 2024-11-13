KP govt trying best to hold next PSL matches in Peshawar: Gandapur

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that the provincial government is doing its best to host the next PSL cricket matches in Peshawar, with the goal of paving the way for international cricket matches in the province.

Gandapur emphasised the crucial role of national heroes in inspiring young athletes. He urged players to work hard and excel in their fields, noting that there is no alternative to hard work for achieving success in life.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while speaking at the MoU signing ceremony between the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Zalmi Foundation to promote sports and healthy activities in the province.

This partnership will lead to the launch of a Women’s Cricket Championship, aimed at forming a provincial women’s cricket team to compete in national tournaments. The initiative aligns with the province’s commitment to achieving relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A ceremony to mark the partnership was held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest. Other attendees included cabinet members Mina Khan Afridi, Adnan Qadri, and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, along with members of the national and provincial assemblies, government officials, and representatives from the Zalmi Foundation, including notable former cricketers Mohammad Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Kamran Akmal.

The Women’s Cricket Championship is scheduled to take place from 26-30 November at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, featuring eight teams from the provincial capital and seven divisions. Each team will consist of students, with 50% representing colleges and 50% from universities. The MoU also includes the development of sports infrastructure, including the preparation of pitches and the provision of facilities at various grounds.

Additionally, the agreement covers a digital skills program with vocational training workshops. It also outlines plans for a ski festival at Malam Jabba to promote adventure tourism and healthy activities. A winter festival at Chitral University is also planned to boost educational tourism and showcase local arts, culture, and traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the importance of this partnership in fostering healthy activities and expressed appreciation for the Zalmi Foundation’s cooperation. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to supporting the initiative, saying, “Our girls are our asset, and whenever given a chance, they have made the nation proud.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the provincial government is committed to providing the youth with the best possible facilities and environment and expressed the hope that this partnership would yield significant results in promoting sports activities in the province.