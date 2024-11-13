KP pavilion at Lok Mela becomes focal point of interest for tourists

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion, set up by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Pakistan Folk Festival, has become a focal point of interest for both local and international tourists.

The 10-day folk festival is being held under the auspices of the National Heritage and Culture Division, Islamabad, and features pavilions representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and other regions.

Over 30 stalls displaying cultural and craft items have been set up in the KP Pavilion, showcasing the work of more than 50 artisans from various districts, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Chitral, Mansehra, Swat, and others.

Traditional Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dishes like sobat painda, chapli kebabs, tikka boti, chicken boti, mutton karahi, ambrosia, and Charsadda rice are being served, while the Kalash Development Authority has arranged for a Kalash troupe of men and women to present the unique Kalash dance performance at the pavilion.

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Musical Night is scheduled to be held today, featuring performances by various artists, including Shahid Malang, Kulsoom Wadood, Javed Jahangiri, Sehrish Khan, and the Jim Boys band.

The festival, organised on a national level, aims to promote a positive image of the province, showcase its rich cultural heritage, and support local artists. Since its opening, the pavilion has seen a continuous flow of visitors who are enjoying traditional food stalls offering a variety of regional cuisines.

A special attraction is the famous Qissa Khwani Bazaar and a tea house where visitors can learn about the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while savouring traditional tea.

The pavilion also features an array of traditional items, including clay pottery, Mughal art, Charsadda chappals, woodwork, stone and glass engraving, Hazara embroidery and bags, Swati shawls, truck art, mosaic stone art, calligraphy, dried fruits, sugarcane juice, and other cultural artefacts.

Videos and documentaries of various tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also displayed for visitors.

Additionally, a Kalash Pavilion has been set up, where Kalash items are exhibited, and visitors are provided information about Kalash culture along with live Kalash dance performances.

The much-awaited annual is also taking place at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), presenting a diverse cultural extravaganza for art lovers. The event is being arranged by Lok Virsa, an autonomous cultural organization working under the National Heritage and Culture Division.

The objective of the event is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective, and provide a much-needed platform for master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and folk dancers to showcase their skills at the national level.