Wednesday, November 13, 2024
KPK CM Gandapur confirms preparations for PTI's Nov 24 protest

3:14 PM | November 13, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has confirmed that all preparations for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on November 24 are complete, emphasizing that the party will not return until their demands are met.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur responded to inquiries about Aleema Khan’s announcement of the rally, stating that PTI has been working tirelessly to organize the protest. He assured that ongoing preparations would ensure everything goes according to plan, signaling a well-coordinated effort for the demonstration.

The protest is being organized in response to what PTI claims is a stolen mandate. PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the nation to unite and participate in the rally, demanding accountability and justice.

Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, confirmed her brother’s final call for the protest during a media interaction outside Adiala Jail. She reiterated that the Islamabad rally on November 24 is a direct response to the alleged electoral injustices and that the party is mobilizing nationwide to participate in the protest.

The call for the protest comes at a time of political unrest and heightened tensions, with PTI leaders vowing to continue their struggle for what they describe as the restoration of democracy and justice in the country.

