Lahore becomes world's second most polluted city as toxic smog chokes Punjab

Lahore dropped to the second spot in global air pollution rankings on Wednesday, while New Delhi topped the list as the world’s most polluted city, according to Swiss group IQAir.

The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore reached a hazardous 393, and in New Delhi, it soared to an alarming 721. This worsening air quality has enveloped both cities and surrounding areas in a toxic smog.

Lahore, a bustling city of 14 million near the India-Pakistan border, regularly ranks among the world's most polluted cities, but pollution levels have hit unprecedented highs this month. The worsening smog has prompted Punjab authorities to shut down schools, restrict outdoor activities, and close non-essential businesses by 8 pm to reduce exposure. These restrictions have been extended to include other districts experiencing intense pollution, such as Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, with schools now closed until at least November 17.

Multan, around 350 kilometers from Lahore, has been particularly affected, reaching an AQI of over 2,000 last week—an extraordinary level, drawing shock from residents and prompting health concerns across the province.

The provincial Environmental Protection Agency has reported a surge in respiratory ailments, eye infections, and allergies, especially among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also recorded high pollution levels with an AQI of 187, though local authorities have yet to introduce stringent measures to address the issue. Meanwhile, across Punjab, poor visibility from dense smog has caused traffic delays and several accidents, including a fatal collision in Kamalia.

The Punjab government has implemented a series of emergency measures to curb the health crisis, including the suspension of sports events, exhibitions, and dining in outdoor restaurants, with some exemptions for essential services and religious ceremonies. In an effort to alleviate the crisis, water cannons have been deployed in Lahore to spray streets, though these measures have shown limited effectiveness.

UNICEF has voiced concern over the impact on children’s health, urging greater action to address the pollution levels that threaten over 11 million children under the age of five in Punjab. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels increases risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Authorities in Punjab have partially attributed the smog to pollution drifting in from India, where northern states are also battling poor air quality. The Punjab government has indicated plans to raise the issue with India diplomatically, hoping for cross-border efforts to address this regional health hazard.