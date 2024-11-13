Lahore smog crisis worsens, over 15,000 infections reported in a day

The smog crisis in Lahore has reached alarming levels, with over 15,000 cases of respiratory and viral infections reported within 24 hours. City hospitals are struggling to cope with the surge in patients suffering from dry cough, breathing issues, pneumonia, and chest infections.

Among the hardest-hit facilities are Mayo Hospital, with over 4,000 patients, Jinnah Hospital with 3,500, Gangaram Hospital reporting 3,000, and Children’s Hospital treating more than 2,000 patients. Medical experts warn that children and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts of the smog. “Special children are severely affected,” said Professor Ashraf Zia, adding that over 10 viral diseases are prevalent in the city, including pneumonia, skin diseases, and various respiratory infections.

In response to the worsening situation, the Punjab Transport Department has implemented new guidelines to reduce emissions from vehicles. Light transport vehicles (LTVs) emitting smoke will face fines of Rs. 2,000 for the first offense and Rs. 4,000 for repeat offenses. Heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks emitting excessive smoke, are now required to remain parked until compliant. Authorities must submit daily and weekly reports on actions taken against these vehicles.

In efforts to protect public health, the Punjab government has also extended school and college closures to five additional divisions in the province, including the previously affected divisions of Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad. The government is seeking to curb the severe environmental impact of smog, as air quality levels continue to deteriorate in the region.