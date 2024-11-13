Law Minister stresses govt’s commitment to resolve lawyers issues

LAHORE - Office bearers of different bar associations called on Punjab Minister Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth on Tuesday as the Punjab government has undertaken a mission to address the issues of lawyers across the province. Presidents and general secretaries of bar associations from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Ferozewala, and Hafizabad and Pindi Bhatti visited Lahore for an important meeting. Among those present in the meeting were Munir Ahmad Bhatti President of Lahore Bar; Sajad Baqar Dogar President of Sheikhupura Bar; Babar Zaman Gujjar President of Ferozewala Bar, Omar Khizr, President of Hafizabad Bar and Sana Ullah Bhatti President of Pindi Bhattian Bar. Parliamentary Secretary for Law Khalid Ranjha and Secretary Law Punjab Mr Bilal Ahmad Lodhi were also present on this occasion. The meeting was told that the Punjab government had provided a 3 Crore Rupees grant to Lahore Bar. Ferozewala Bar received 25 Lakh Rupees, Sheikhupura Bar was given 50 Lakh Rupees, Pindi Bhattian Bar received 25 Lakh Rupees, and Hafizabad Bar was given 50 Lakh Rupees. This grant will help the bar associations launch several key projects aimed at improving facilities and supporting the professional growth of lawyers. These projects include the construction of female bar rooms, the establishment of e-libraries, building of executive rooms, and purchasing of important resources such as books, computers, and furniture. During the meeting, Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth addressed the gathering and stressed the government’s commitment to resolving the issues faced by lawyers. He explained that the Punjab government is working hard to provide continuous support for the welfare of lawyers. He also mentioned that they are developing several programs specifically for lawyers, including training programs, the creation of daycare centers for female lawyers, and addressing other important concerns of the legal community. The office bearers bar associations expressed their gratitude to the law minister and the Punjab government for their efforts in resolving the challenges faced by lawyers. They praised the government’s initiative, saying it would greatly improve the professional lives of lawyers and provide them with better facilities to perform their duties.