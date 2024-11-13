Leaked audio reveals Fitna-Al Khwarij leader urging militants to stay in Pakistan

A leaked audio recording of Noor Wali, leader of Fitna-Al Khwarij, has surfaced, revealing his efforts to prevent militants from leaving Pakistan.

In the recording, Noor Wali, speaking in Pashto, urged fighters not to allow anyone to turn back, insisting that no one should abandon their mission.

Defense experts see the recording as strong evidence that Fitna-Al Khwarij’s leadership is based in Afghanistan, where they are reportedly protected by the Afghan Taliban. Analysts argue that Fitna-Al Khwarij has been responsible for cross-border attacks into Pakistan, and mounting evidence indicates a close alliance between the group and the Taliban.

The audio also suggests that Afghanistan remains a staging ground for militants entering Pakistan, with Noor Wali coercing low-ranking members into risking their lives under the guise of jihad. Experts believe that Pakistan's counter-terrorism measures are making it increasingly difficult for Fitna-Al Khwarij to operate unchecked.

Defense analysts have questioned why, if Noor Wali’s cause is legitimate, he himself is not on the front lines. Instead, they suggest he is deceiving his followers in the name of jihad while benefiting from their sacrifices.