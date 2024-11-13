Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Lok Mela provides glimpse into Gilgit-Baltistan rich heritage

APP
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The vibrant culture of Gilgit-Baltistan captivated audiences at the ongoing Lok Virsa Lok Mela 2024 on Tuesday with display of the region’s rich heritage, diverse languages, and unique traditions. 

The visitors enjoyed the dedicated musical night and a stunning pavilion. The Gilgit-Baltistan Musical Night featured a stellar lineup of singers from five different languages i.e. Shina, Balti, Khwar, Burushaski, and Wakhi.  Their soulful performances have mesmerized the audience, transporting them to the breathtaking landscapes of the region.

The cultural evening organized as part of the Lok Mela featured a mesmerizing performance by renowned artists such as Sher Khan Nagri, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Shahzaman, Azim Hunzai, Shan, Kachu Naveed, Mehmood Alam, Rahmat Ali, Dawood Ahmed, TJ Zubair, Iqbal Hussain, Sajid-ur-Rehman, Amin Ustad, Mir Afzal Ustad, and a particularly inspiring performance by young Fawad, a disabled child, who received a standing ovation from the audience.

14 die,12 missing as bus falls into river in GB

The Gilgit-Baltistan Pavilion has emerged as the focal point offering visitors a captivating glimpse into the region’s cultural tapestry.  The pavilion showcases the work of skilled artisans, including Fatima Bibi, a renowned embroiderer from Hunza. 

At the tender age of 15, Fatima learned the art of intricate embroidery from her mother, preserving a cherished tradition that has been passed down through generations.  Another talented artisan, Aziza Parveen from Hanra Valley, has been crafting exquisite carpets since she was 10 years old. 

Her dedication to her craft has helped maintain the region’s rich textile heritage.

The Lok Virsa Lok Mela 2024 will continue to enchant visitors till November 17.

