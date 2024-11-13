Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister

KARACHI - The Sindh Social Welfare Minister, Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur, Tuesday, said that enforcement measures were underway in collaboration with the police and other departments against the mafia involved in professional beggary and forcing children to seek alms on the streets.

The issue of organized begging on the streets is a nationwide concern and it is our collective responsibility to discourage the trend, the minister said and emphasized collaboration among various departments to eradicate the mafia, operating a business worth billions of rupees and systematically bringing beggars from other provinces to Karachi.

The minister, according to a statement issued here, also urged the Police to take action against the street beggary and detained persons must be presented before the court within 24 hours.

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) will commemorate World Children’s Day on November 23, during which awareness about children’s rights will be highlighted, the minister informed and elaborated the purpose of observing the day is to emphasize children’s rights.

“Legislative reforms are being pursued to protect children and ensure a secure future for them and the SWD is continuously striving for the welfare of children, aiming not only to provide financial assistance but also to bring positive changes in people’s lives,” said Minister Talpur and added, Senior Citizen Cards will soon be issued to provide additional facilities and supportive programs for the elderly citizens. Drug rehabilitation centers are already operating in Manghopir and Malir, and plans are underway to establish similar centers in every district of Sindh to support individuals struggling with addiction, he stated.

Furthermore, centers dedicated to the welfare of transgender individuals have been set up in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. Currently, there are 10 transgender persons in both Sukkur and Hyderabad centers, while the Karachi center has no resident at present. These centers offer each a monthly allowance of Rs10,000, along with basic facilities, said the minister. Tariq Talpur noted that efforts are ongoing to ensure that transgender individuals are employed in positions allocated to them under reserved quotas, enabling them to achieve dignified livelihoods.