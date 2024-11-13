Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Minister congratulates Dr Mampal Singh on promotion

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Mampal Singh for his historic achievement. Dr. Mampal Singh has become the first doctor from the Sikh community in Pakistan to be promoted to the position of Associate Professor of Pediatric Medicine in Grade 19. Prior to this, he served as Assistant Professor of Pediatric Medicine at King Edward Medical University. Dr Mampal expressed his gratitude and called this moment a historic achievement, which he considers to be a great honor for the entire Sikh community. Arora remarked, “This is truly a remarkable moment and a matter of great pride for the Sikh community that Dr. Mampal Singh has achieved such a high position in his field. This accomplishment is not only a source of pride for the Sikh community but also for all of Pakistan.” He further added that Dr. Mampal Singh’s promotion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Sikh community, and he also praised the role of King Edward Medical University for providing valuable services to the Sikh community.

