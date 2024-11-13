Minister terms creative education vital for economic growth

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has underscored the role of creative education in driving economic growth and societal transformation.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design at the historic Mohatta Palace Museum in Karachi today Tuesday. He highlighted the importance of linking design and fashion arts with the industry. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the institute Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil lauded role of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design in cultivating design talent and contributing to the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.