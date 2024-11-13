Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister terms creative education vital for economic growth

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has underscored the role of creative education in driving economic growth and societal transformation.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design at the historic Mohatta Palace Museum in Karachi today Tuesday. He highlighted the importance of linking design and fashion arts with the industry. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the institute Professor Hina Tayyaba Khalil lauded role of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design in cultivating design talent and contributing to the nation’s cultural and economic landscape.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024