NBP president highlights path forward for Pakistan’s financial sector

KARACHI - Rehmat Ali Hasnie, president of NBP, has emphasised the crucial role of the financial sector in driving Pakistan’s economic growth in his recent session at The Future Summit. He highlighted that the financial sector must be viewed as more than just basic banking access, as it forms the foundation for economic resilience and empowerment. He mentioned that integrating everyone into the economic fabric can ensure equitable participation for prosperity. Despite initiatives like branchless banking improving account ownership rates, nearly half of Pakistan’s population remains unbanked. Hasnie noted the need for targeted interventions and tailored financial solutions to address these challenges. Empowering citizens through financial inclusion or access to finance transforms them into active economic contributors, strengthening local economies and fueling sustainable growth. He also emphasized the importance of digital technology, such as mobile banking and e-wallets, in revolutionizing financial access. Furthermore, sharing his view on the subject, he stated that NBP is facilitating access to finance in agriculture sector across Pakistan. He called for collaborative partnerships between banks, government agencies, and fintech startups to scale innovative solutions and ensure a long-term impact.