New Haiti PM sworn in, promising to ‘restore security’

PORTAUPRINCE - Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in as Haiti’s new prime minister on Monday, promising to restore security and tackle gang violence in the crisis-wracked country. “We have a transition with lots of work to do: the first essential job, which is a condition for success, is restoring security,” Fils-Aime said in his first remarks.

He said he was aware of Haiti’s “difficult circumstances” but promised to put “all of my energy, my skills and my patriotism at the service of the national cause.”

After being named just five months ago, outgoing premier Conille was ousted by the nine-member transitional council on Sunday following a power struggle over ministerial appointments.