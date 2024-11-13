North Korea ratifies major defense pact with Russia

North Korea ratified a major with Russia, which includes a provision committing both nations to mutual military assistance in the event of an attack on either side, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the decree on Monday.

"The ‘Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation’ signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024 was ratified as a decree of the President of the State Affairs of the DPRK," the agency said in its short report.

The treaty will take effect from the day both sides exchange ratification instruments.

The latest development came after President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Saturday, ratifying the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea.

Pyongyang and Moscow signed the treaty on June 19 that requires extending military aid in case of aggression by a third country.

The agreement also seeks to foster a comprehensive partnership grounded in mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality, and non-interference in domestic affairs.

The US, South Korea and Ukraine claimed that North Korea sent its troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine, however, Pyongyang has not yet confirmed the claims.

Earlier, Seoul also claimed that Pyongyang shipped millions of artillery shells to Russia to help Moscow in the ongoing Ukraine war.