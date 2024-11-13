Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Oath-taking ceremony of SMUTA’s newly elected body held

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   An oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers’ Association (SMUTA) for the year 2024-25 was held at SMIU on Tuesday.  The election commissioner administered the oath to the elected six office bearers including President Asif Hussain Samo, Vice President Quratulain Nazeer Ahmed, General Secretary Wafa Mansoor Buriro, joint Secretary Syed Azeem Inam, Finance Secretary Inayatullah Magsi and press secretary Syeda Wajiha Naim.   Later on, president SMUTA Asif Hussain Samo shared his enthusiasm for a new journey and responsibilities ahead. The event concluded with a renewed pledge by SMUTA members to work collectively towards a progressive academic future for Sindh Madressatul Islam University, reaffirming their commitment to educational excellence and faculty empowerment.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024