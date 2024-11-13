Pak players advance amid global competition

Lahore - Pakistani players have advanced in the ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery World Junior Tennis Championships 2024 amid global competition at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

In the boys’ singles, Pakistan’s top-seeded player, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, made an impressive start by defeating Thailand’s PuditPhapatsirikul 6-3, 6-2, securing his spot in the second round. Another Pakistani player Bilal Asim also showcased his skill with a dominant win over Abdul Baasith Cader of Sri Lanka 6-0, 6-0. Additionally, Ahtesham Humayun of Pakistan advanced to the next round by prevailing over Germany’s Louis Eliah Kense7-6(4), 6-3.

In the girls’ singles, international competitors took the lead. Karolina Ligai (KAZ) beat PaweenonNualsri (THA) 7-6(5), 6-4, So Yuna (KOR) beat Srimul (THA) 6-1, 6-2, Aara Aasaal Azim (MDV) beat Jingke Yan (KOR) 6-2, 6-4, Hayoon Kim (KOR) beat Leyla Esther (GER) 6-4, 6-3, Yeon Joo Cha (KOR) beat Tanisha Kantam (SGP) 6-2, 6-3, A Hyun Jo (KOR) beat Tadakew (THA) 6-2, 6-0, Chaerin Lee (KOR) beat Hinata Wada (JPN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.The matches resume today (Wednesday) at 10:00 am.