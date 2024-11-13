Pakistan eyes improved ties with US under Trump

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan aims to improve ties with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump – who takes over in January. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistani politicians had immediately congratulated Trump when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the recent polls.

This would be Trump’s second term as the President. He has made a comeback after four years. During the previous tenure, he was quite critical of Pakistan’s policies, especially in the war on terror. Trump’s victory is expected to bring a new phase of American leadership, likely to test both democratic institutions domestically and international relations. “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic win for a second term,” PM Sharif wrote on X. “I look forward to working closely with the incoming administration to strengthen and expand the Pakistan-US partnership.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and part of PM Sharif’s coalition, also congratulated Trump and his team, referring to the win as an “anti-war victory” and expressing hope for an administration focused on peace and the reduction of global conflict. Government officials say Pakistan hopes to “continue building” relations with the US under Trump. “The new President (Trump) is not against Pakistan and neither we are against Trump. We can work together,” said a close aide of the PM. Ties between Washington and Islamabad, once close allies, have recently shown signs of improvement after years of tension, largely due to suspicions of Pakistan’s alleged support for the militants, a claim Pakistan denies.

Relations worsened further under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who antagonized Washington during his 2018-2022 tenure, endorsing the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and later accusing Washington of orchestrating his ouster - a claim the US has dismissed. Under PM Sharif’s government, now in its second term, Pakistan has sought to rebuild relations. However, analysts widely believe that while the US will likely maintain security cooperation with Pakistan, particularly around counterterrorism and Afghanistan, a broader engagement is unlikely in the immediate future. The US-Pakistan relationship has long been complex, marked by cooperation and underlying friction over issues such as nuclear policy and the War in Afghanistan. For many in Pakistan, the United States is seen as an external influence in their domestic affairs - a view rooted in decades of political unrest, economic instability, and US military interventions, especially during the “War on Terror.” This sentiment was reinforced after Imran Khan was ousted in 2022 following a no-confidence vote in parliament. Sentenced to prison for corruption in January 2024, Khan continues to allege that Washington conspired to remove him. His supporters have largely accepted this claim despite a lack of verification.

Following Trump’s decisive win over Harris, Khan’s supporters, both within Pakistan and among the Pakistani-American community, hope that Trump may publicly comment on Khan’s situation. The two leaders share a rapport from Khan’s 2019 White House visit, which boosted his international profile and hinted at a warming in US-Pakistan relations. The 625,000-strong Pakistani-American community has shown solid support for Trump, citing his non-interventionist stance and opposition to “regime change operations.” Trump’s re-election has raised speculation among Khan’s followers about potential advocacy for Khan’s release. A circulating social media video claims Trump pledged to work toward this, but it is an edited clip created by Khan supporters. As Trump prepares to take office in January 2025, questions linger over whether he will engage with Pakistani politics. While Khan’s supporters remain hopeful, experts caution that Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy may prioritize strategic goals in South Asia, such as managing security and countering China’s influence, over personal ties or humanitarian concerns.

Historically, US administrations have wielded influence in Pakistan, often prioritizing geopolitical interests over democratic ideals.

Analysts suggest that Washington, regardless of leadership, will continue working with Pakistan’s government and the military over individual political figures, posing challenges for Khan, who has positioned himself outside traditional power structures in both Pakistan and the US.

The Biden administration had resumed military support and investment in technology and green energy in Pakistan, but these may not be Trump’s priorities.