Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan focused on expanding legal migration pathways: Naqvi

Pakistan focused on expanding legal migration pathways: Naqvi
Web Monitoring Desk
3:50 PM | November 13, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says challenges like prolonged conflicts, economic instability and climate change require comprehensive strategies to address irregular migration.

He was addressing the 7th Budapest Process Ministerial Conference in Hungary today.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan has taken a number of legislative and administrative measures to curb irregular migration. He added that the government is also focusing on raising public awareness regarding the dangers associated with migrant smuggling.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan is actively working on enhancing bilateral agreements and talent partnerships with European Union countries and beyond to promote and diversify legal migration pathways.

He highlighted that there has been a troubling rise in anti-immigrant sentiments across the globe, often fueled by populist rhetoric.

Tags:

Web Monitoring Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024