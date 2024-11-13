Pakistan focused on expanding legal migration pathways: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says challenges like prolonged conflicts, economic instability and climate change require comprehensive strategies to address irregular migration.

He was addressing the 7th Budapest Process Ministerial Conference in Hungary today.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan has taken a number of legislative and administrative measures to curb irregular migration. He added that the government is also focusing on raising public awareness regarding the dangers associated with migrant smuggling.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan is actively working on enhancing bilateral agreements and talent partnerships with European Union countries and beyond to promote and diversify legal migration pathways.

He highlighted that there has been a troubling rise in anti-immigrant sentiments across the globe, often fueled by populist rhetoric.