Pakistan ready to join hands with int’l community to protect glaciers: PM

BAKU - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday linked the survival of humankind on the planet earth with the compact health of glaciers and reiterated that Pakistan, being the most affected country, stood ready to work with the international community to protect these valuable natural resources.

Addressing a high-level event of Glaciers 2025; Actions for Glaciers’ hosted by Tajik President Emamoli Rahmon, the prime minister called upon all the countries to unite in the efforts of protecting glaciers from pollution and snow melt by taking concrete and decisive actions to secure the future of glaciers as well as protect the mankind.

He said Pakistan is home to 7,000 glaciers which provided an approximately 60 to 70 percent water for the Indus River flow, supporting 90 percent of agriculture and serving its 200 million people. “However the glaciers that provide water for this river have been shrinking over a period of time and at an alarming time, which is estimated at about 23 pc decrease since 1960,” he added.

The prime minister said this retreat was driven by rising temperatures and the consequences of these changes were glaringly visible.

He shared that accelerated glacial melt had led to the formation of more than 3,000 glacial lakes in the Northern Areas of Pakistan which were posing great threat. Out of these, he said, about 33 lakes were estimated at the risk of outburst flooding, putting lives of over 7 million people in danger.

“This is a very grave situation and demands urgent action. Glaciers 2025 Initiative provides a unique opportunity to focus on global attention on this crisis and drive the coordinated efforts to further stem the glacial melt,” he stressed. Sharif stressed that they must act and act now not only for these glaciers, but for the survival of people and the communities that depended upon them in various parts of the world.

He also emphasised upon the regional collaboration which he said was a key to many of the actions needed to keep these life sources safe from pollution and snow melt, adding the science of data sharing and standardized method of glacial monitoring and the ability of the countries to track glaciers health and develop strategy for sustainable water usage were extremely critical.

The prime minister said Pakistan being the most affected country, required enhanced support to monitoring glacier health and early warning systems, adopt climate-resilient agriculture practices and invest in alternative water solutions.

He said that the observance of international year for Glaciers 2025 should send a message loud and clear for mitigating impacts upon glaciers, protecting of the eco-system, and the sustainable storage of water for the future. He said Pakistan was a home to a number of glaciers outside the Polar region and preventing the loss of these vital resources like glaciers was critical as they served as lifeline for millions of people around world.

About 70 percent of fresh water was critical for the global water security, he added.

The prime minister also appreciated Tajik President for hosting the most important meeting attended by experts, scientists, world leaders and politicians, who would provide valuable contributions as to how to counter the fast-melting glaciers around the globe. “Let this be our legacy, when the glaciers thrive, the humanity flourishes,” he stressed.

‘Climate Finance Roundtable Conference’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said global climate finance must be redefined to effectively meet the needs of vulnerable nations.

In his opening remarks at the Climate Finance Roundtable Conference in Baku, he called for stronger and more actable climate finance mechanisms under UN framework convention on Climate Change.

He said despite repeated commitments, the gaps are growing in quantum leaps, leading to egregious barriers in achieving the objective of UN framework on Climate Change.

The Prime Minister said developing countries will need an estimated 6.8 trillion dollars by 2030 to implement less than half their current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). He said the donor countries should fulfill their commitment to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to resume focus on non-debt financing solutions, enabling countries to fund climate initiatives without additional burden.

‘Pak, Danish cooperation on climate change’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday agreed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as build global consensus on the key climate change priorities so that the planet could be saved from the harmful impact of climate change.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the COP 29, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade and investment, agriculture, information technology and climate change with special emphasis on the areas of green transition and infrastructural development, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Referring to 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark this year, the prime minister stressed on the need to expand economic ties through collaborative partnerships. The Danish premier conveyed their willingness to work with Pakistan for further bolstering bilateral economic ties and addressing regional and global issues of common interest.

‘Pakistan, Czech Republic relations’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says collaboration with international partners is essential to effectively combat the impacts of climate change, promote green energy, and support sustainable development goals.

He was talking to the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala, on the margins of World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku. The PM said that Pakistan despite being one of the most-affected countries by climate change remains committed to advancing environmental sustainability and climate resilience initiatives. During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the longstanding multifaceted relations between Pakistan and the Czech Republic, spanning both bilateral and multilateral spheres.

Both leaders explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation, particularly in the areas of economic development and addressing shared regional and global challenges. They underscored the importance of expanding trade and investment ties to benefit the economic growth and prosperity of both countries.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and its potential as a gateway to Central Asia, inviting Czech businesses to explore investment opportunities in various sectors, including energy, technology, and manufacturing.

‘PM holds informal meetings with world leaders’

PM Shehbaz Sharif held informal meetings with world leaders at the opening ceremony of the 29th Climate Action Summit Cop-29 in Baku. He interacted with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed cooperation on climate change and matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan. They discussed cooperation on globally highlighting issues of environmental pollution and climate change as well as matters of mutual interest between Turkey and Pakistan.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. They discussed conservation of glaciers and water resources in Central Asian countries and Pakistan. They also exchanged views on expanding communication links among Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also talked to Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

They discussed growing temperatures, the threat of rising sea levels, and forest conservation in South Asia. Additionally, they talked about enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and both Bangladesh and Nepal. The Prime Minister also met his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer and discussed enhancing Pakistan-UK cooperation. Furthermore, he interacted with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They discussed strengthening Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations and expanding regional connectivity.