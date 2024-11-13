Pakistan Shaheens secure 143-run lead over Sri Lanka ‘A’ on day two

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens seized a significant 143-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on the second day of their four-day clash at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. After being bowled out for 258 in 82.1 overs, the Shaheens kept the upper hand, leaving Sri Lanka ‘A’ at 77-1 by stumps, with the visitors still trailing by 66 runs. Gutsy half-centuries from Hussain Talat (56), Rohail Nazir (55 off 97 balls), and Ali Zaryab (55), each hitting five boundaries, helped Shaheens recover after resuming from their overnight score of 66-2. Though Mohammad Suleman and Haider Ali departed in the 32nd over with the score at 90-4, Ali Zaryab and Hussain steadied the innings with a 42-run fifth-wicket stand. Hussain then partnered with Rohail Nazir, adding a crucial 72 runs for the sixth wicket to lift Shaheens out of trouble before Hussain’s departure in the 65th over. Rohail, achieving his 11th first-class half-century, later added 29 valuable runs with Sameen Gul (13) for the ninth wicket, taking Shaheens’ total from 228-8 to a final score of 258. For Sri Lanka ‘A’, Test pacer Vishwa Fernando led the bowling with four wickets, while Isitha Wijesundara and Nisala Tharaka claimed two scalps each.