Pakistan unveils Hajj Policy 2025 with PIA flight agreement

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have finalized an agreement to provide air travel for 35,000 pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme for 2025. This agreement is part of Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025, which was recently approved by the federal cabinet. Further agreements with Saudi Airlines and other domestic carriers are also expected to be finalized soon, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Under the new Hajj policy, the Hajj quota will be equally divided between government and private schemes, with each receiving 50 percent. The policy also specifies that children under 12 years old will not be permitted to perform Hajj this year. Additionally, a compensation of Rs2 million will be provided to the families of deceased pilgrims, while injured pilgrims will also be eligible for compensation.

The Hajj Policy 2025 introduces an installment-based payment plan, prioritizing first-time pilgrims. The total cost for Hajj will range from Rs1.075 million to Rs1.175 million, which can be paid in three installments: Rs200,000 with the application, Rs400,000 after the selection lottery, and the remaining balance before departure.

Chaudhry Salik, announcing the policy, highlighted efforts to prevent any reduction in the Hajj quota. Unused quotas from the sponsored scheme will be transferred to the general quota, and a special allotment of 5,000 slots has been set aside for overseas Pakistanis. Additionally, Rs100,000 owed to previous pilgrims will be refunded soon.

The policy also outlines that individuals with serious or contagious illnesses will not be permitted to perform Hajj this year.