Pakistani passport falls to 102nd globally amid rising instability

The Pakistani passport has seen a significant decline in global ranking, now placing 102nd in the world, according to the latest report from Henley & Partners, a global passport ranking organization. This marks a concerning drop, with Pakistan's passport now trailing behind those of countries such as Somalia, Yemen, Bangladesh, the Palestinian Authority, Ethiopia, and Libya, all of which rank 101st.

The new report reveals that citizens of these nations can travel to 38 countries without a visa, while Pakistani passport holders are limited to just 34 visa-free destinations. This shift highlights the growing limitations faced by Pakistani travelers on the international stage.

In stark contrast, Singapore maintains its position as the world’s most powerful passport, offering visa-free access to 195 countries. Other top-ranking passports include those from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain, with access to 192 countries each.

On the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan holds the unfortunate distinction of having the world’s weakest passport, allowing Afghan citizens visa-free access to only 28 countries.

Experts attribute the decline in Pakistan's passport ranking to the current political and economic instability in the country. Rising numbers of Pakistanis seeking to flee the nation in search of better opportunities have exacerbated the situation. Many have resorted to illegal means of migration, especially to European countries, while others find themselves living illegally in Gulf nations, often facing dire circumstances, including accusations of begging.

Begging is a crime in several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where reports have surfaced of Pakistani nationals being imprisoned for engaging in such activities. Additionally, the reputation of the Pakistani passport has been further tarnished by allegations that Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan have obtained Pakistani passports through bribery within the country’s passport authorities.

As the political and economic crisis continues to unfold, Pakistan’s global standing and the value of its passport are likely to remain under scrutiny.