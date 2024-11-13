PCB demands written explanation from BCCI for refusal to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally approached the International Cricket Council (ICC), requesting an official, written confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding its inability to participate in the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan, scheduled for February 2025.

According to ESPN Cricinfo’s report, the PCB is not only seeking clarity on India’s refusal to tour but also a documented justification, aiming to understand the grounds on which the BCCI based its decision. This development follows ICC’s communication to the PCB last Friday, notifying them that the BCCI had not received clearance from the Indian government to send its team to Pakistan. However, the PCB insists on a written explanation from the BCCI to clearly establish the reasoning behind this decision.

The Champions Trophy, which is set to be held in Pakistan for the first time in three decades, is due to take place across three venues – Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi – fromFebruary 9 to March 9. The ICC’s communication arrived mere days before a planned launch event in Lahore to kickstart the 100-day countdown to the tournament.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding India’s participation, the PCB has postponed this event, adding further ambiguity to the fate of the eight-nation tournament. As it stands, the PCB maintains its stance that the tournament will be played entirely in Pakistan, with no consideration given to a ‘hybrid model’ allowing India to play its matches outside of the country – astrategy adopted in the 2023 Asia Cup.

A senior PCB official emphasised that the organisation is not open to holding any matches outside Pakistan, dispelling recent speculation of using the UAE as a secondary venue. The PCB’s position reflects a broader determination to host the tournament on its home soil, where venues and schedules have been carefully prepared.

Adding to this stance, the PCB’s decisions are increasingly intertwined with governmental influence, as any potential revisions to the hosting arrangement or hybrid model will now likely be led by Pakistani government authorities. This approach marks a firm resolve by the PCB, especially following the compromise it made in the Asia Cup 2023, where it reluctantly accepted a hybrid hosting model. In a show of goodwill, Pakistan also traveled to India for the ICC World Cup after receiving governmental approval – amove made in the hope that India would reciprocate for the Champions Trophy.

The current government in Pakistan, under which the PCB operates, continues to support a full Pakistan-based tournament. Mohsin Naqvi, a key government figure serving as the country’s Interior Minister, has recently taken the role of PCB Chairman, further strengthening the board’s stance. The PCB also highlighted that the Champions Trophy was awarded to Pakistan three years ago, with no opposition from any cricketing body at that time or in subsequent ICC meetings. A detailed progress report, shared at the ICC’s board meeting in October, indicated that all preparations, including the 100-day countdown event initially slated for November 11, were proceeding without concern or objection. As the PCB now awaits an official response from the ICC, the organisation seeks to secure clarity and ensure that the tournament can proceed as planned, honoring Pakistan’s rightful place as the host nation.