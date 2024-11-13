Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PDWP approves Rs 4b for two health sector schemes

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Board in the 45th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Planning and Development has approved the funds exceeding four billion rupees for two health sector development schemes. The meeting was chaired by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board. Secretary P&D Board, Dr. Asif Tufail, and Chief Economist Masood Anwar attended the meeting. Funds of Rs 2.32 billion were approved for the Chief Minister Punjab’s “Clinic on Wheels” program and Rs 1.84 billion scheme approved for the revamping of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024