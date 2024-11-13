Petition filed in LHC to set minimum wage at $1,000 per month

A citizen has petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) to set a minimum monthly salary of $1,000 across Pakistan.

The application, filed in the LHC, names Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and all federal ministers as respondents. The applicant noted that the current minimum wage in Pakistan is set at Rs37,000 per month.

According to the petition, Pakistan has 3.2 million government employees, while private-sector employees number approximately 80 million. The applicant argued that a higher minimum wage would boost citizens' purchasing power and called for urgent amendments to Pakistan's labor laws.

The petition requests that the court mandate a minimum salary of $1,000 per month nationwide and revoke the existing minimum wage notification of Rs37,00