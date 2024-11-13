PFF requests PSB approval for FIFA friendly in Qatar

The (PFF) is seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to allow the Pakistan women’s football team to participate in a friendly match against Saudi Arabia in Qatar on December 7.

Due to limited time, PFF submitted the NOC request promptly, though PSB has requested the completion of all necessary documentation before approval.

Saudi Arabia's Football Federation invited PFF on October 28, but the short notice has posed challenges in meeting all PSB requirements.

According to a PFF official, efforts are underway with PSB to secure approval for this significant match.