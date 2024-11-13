PIA to facilitate 35,000 govt pilgrims for Hajj 2025

An agreement has been finalized between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide Hajj travel services for 35,000 government-sponsored pilgrims next year. The agreement was signed by PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat and Additional Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman at a ceremony held at the Ministry.

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Hayat expressed commitment to offering top-notch travel facilities and announced that agreements with Saudi Airlines and other local carriers will follow.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain recently unveiled the Hajj Policy 2025, confirming a 50 percent quota split between government and private schemes and announcing that children under 12 are not eligible for Hajj. Hussain highlighted plans to introduce installment-based Hajj payments and priority for first-time pilgrims. In cases of a pilgrim's death, families will receive Rs2 million, with compensation for injuries also ensured.

The minister also mentioned a 5,000-pilgrim quota for overseas Pakistanis and reassured efforts to maximize quota use by transferring any unutilized Sponsor Scheme slots to general applicants.