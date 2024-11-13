Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PIA to facilitate 35,000 govt pilgrims for Hajj 2025

PIA to facilitate 35,000 govt pilgrims for Hajj 2025
Web Desk
5:02 PM | November 13, 2024
National

An agreement has been finalized between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide Hajj travel services for 35,000 government-sponsored pilgrims next year. The agreement was signed by PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat and Additional Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman at a ceremony held at the Ministry.

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Hayat expressed commitment to offering top-notch travel facilities and announced that agreements with Saudi Airlines and other local carriers will follow.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain recently unveiled the Hajj Policy 2025, confirming a 50 percent quota split between government and private schemes and announcing that children under 12 are not eligible for Hajj. Hussain highlighted plans to introduce installment-based Hajj payments and priority for first-time pilgrims. In cases of a pilgrim's death, families will receive Rs2 million, with compensation for injuries also ensured.

PM, Czech Premier discuss opportunities in economic development

The minister also mentioned a 5,000-pilgrim quota for overseas Pakistanis and reassured efforts to maximize quota use by transferring any unutilized Sponsor Scheme slots to general applicants.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024