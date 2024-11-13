Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address COP-29 Climate Action Summit in Azerbaijan

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address COP-29 Climate Action Summit in Azerbaijan
Web Desk
11:11 AM | November 13, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to address the COP-29 Climate Action Summit in Baku today, where he will highlight the economic challenges that developing countries face due to the adverse impacts of climate change. His speech is expected to focus on the need for fulfillment of global climate finance commitments to help mitigate these effects.

The Prime Minister will also shed light on the climate-related threats facing Pakistan and outline the nation’s efforts to combat these risks. He is anticipated to call on developed nations to uphold their responsibilities and advocate for the establishment of a new climate fund to support vulnerable countries.

Pakistan Television (PTV) will broadcast the Prime Minister’s speech live at 12:00 pm PST.

In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to discuss strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on energy and enhancing regional connectivity.

Pakistan ready to join hands with int’l community to protect glaciers: PM

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731459380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024