PSB warns PFF NC for exceeding mandate, citing governance overreach

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a stern warning to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), claiming it has overstepped its mandate and jeopardisedthe stability of football governance in Pakistan.

This action from the PSB comes in response to the NormalisationCommittee’s recent announcement of an extraordinary congress meeting scheduled for November 19, 2024, which the PSB claims could disrupt the PFF’s legitimate operational framework.

Originally established to oversee day-to-day operations, manage club registrations, and conduct transparent elections, the NC, led by Chairman Haroon Malik, has now allegedly expanded its activities beyond its appointed scope. The PSB asserts that the committee’s recent actions suggest an attempt to assume legislative authority, a shift that threatens to position the NC as a policymaking body rather than a transitional overseer.

In its official letter, a copy of which is available to this correspondent, the PSB pointed out that the NC’s decision to call a congress meeting and initiate constitutional amendments is not only unauthorized but also lacks validity in the absence of a legally recognisedPFF President and the exclusion of elected provincial representatives. According to the PSB, such an action would effectively undermine the democratic structure of the federation.

The PSB also raised concerns about Haroon Malik’s use of the title ‘President, Pakistan Football Federation’ in official correspondence – atitle that, according to PSB, he has adopted without FIFA’s formal endorsement. This act has led to speculation that Haroon Malik may be positioning himself for a more permanent role within the PFF, an alleged conflict of interest that has further strained relations between the PSB and the NC.

In its closing remarks, the PSB demanded that the NC halt all activities beyond its original mandate, cautioning that any further overreach would prompt the PSB to escalate the matter to FIFA for intervention.