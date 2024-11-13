Wednesday, November 13, 2024
PTI founder to face action in 190 million pound case: Rana

NEWS WIRE
November 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD -  Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder would face action on 190 million pound case. PTI leaders have also been involved in attacking on national institutions including security on May 9 riots, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PTI last regime had misused the public donations for political interest, he said adding that the members of PTI would have to face punishment on various charges.  

In reply to a question about Indian players participation in the champions trophy, he said Indian cricket team should take part in the champions trophy being held in Pakistan. He said, we should approach International forum if Indian cricketers refuse to play in Pakistan.

