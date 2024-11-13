Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Punjab govt transfers four officers

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -   The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Tuesday. According to the notification, Syed Asim Raza Naqvi, Section Officer (SO) Agriculture Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner HR & Coordination Gujranwala; Muhammad Shahid Anwar, SO Specialized Healthcare Department, as SO Price Control; Muhammad Nadeem, SO Home Department, as SO Specialized Healthcare Department and Muhammad Asif Shehzad has been posted as SO Irrigation Department.

Staff Reporter

