Rise Above the Shadows of Yesterday

Moving on from the past can be challenging, yet dwelling on it does not serve us. While forgetting may not always be possible, carrying the weight of sorrow is not the answer. Life can be harsh, but someone else’s success doesn’t diminish your own worth.

Focus on hard work, appreciate your blessings, and learn from your setbacks. Instead of letting yesterday’s shadows haunt you, let them teach you. Embrace your unique journey, celebrate small victories, and remind yourself: you are stronger than your struggles, braver than your fears, and wiser than your mistakes. Embrace your growth and become a better version of yourself.

AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.