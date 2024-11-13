Rizwan sets sights on T20I sweep following historic ODI series win over Australia

BRISBANE - Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, fresh from guiding his team to a landmark ODI series victory in Australia, is now setting his sights on an ambitious clean sweep in the upcoming three-match T20I series. This series, which marks Rizwan’s first as captain since succeeding Babar Azam, begins on November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The ODI series win marked Pakistan’s first against Australia on their home soil since 2002, ending a 21-year drought. Pakistan overcame a narrow two-wicket defeat in the series opener with a powerful comeback, claiming the remaining two games to seal a 2-1 series triumph. This momentous achievement has reinvigorated the team’s confidence and emboldened Rizwan’s ambitions as they look to maintain their winning momentum in the T20I series.

Speaking in an inspiring dressing room address, which was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday, Rizwan rallied his teammates to stay united and aim even higher. “No one thought we could defeat Australia in Australia, but we played like a unit. If we keep this unity and focus, we’ll whitewash them in the T20Is,” he said.

Rizwan further motivated his team to pursue greater international milestones, emphasizing Pakistan’s potential on the world stage. “Winning this series was important, but we must set our sights on even bigger goals, like the Champions Trophy, World Cups, and even Olympic medals. Each player is an ambassador for Pakistan, and it’s essential we represent our country with pride and professionalism,” he urged.

Reflecting on the ODI series as a valuable learning experience, Rizwan underscored the importance of resilience and the team’s commitment to making a mark on future tours. “This victory is a testament to what Pakistan cricket can achieve, and we intend to create history wherever we go,” he added.

The upcoming T20I series promises thrilling matchups, with Pakistan aiming to carry their winning streak forward. The series opener is scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane, followed by the second match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, and the final game at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

AUSTRALIA: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.