Rizwan to lead Pakistan's T20I squad in Australia

After clinching a historic ODI series victory over Australia, Mohammad Rizwan is set to captain Pakistan's T20I team as they gear up for a three-match series against Australia, scheduled for 14, 16, and 18 November in Brisbane, Sydney, and Hobart, respectively. Six players—Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim, and Usman Khan—joined the squad in Brisbane on 11 November, following an intensive five-day training camp in Karachi.

The last bilateral T20I meeting between the two teams took place in Lahore in March 2022, with Australia emerging victorious. In Pakistan's previous T20I tour to Australia in 2019, the hosts won 2-0, with the first match yielding no result.

Australia’s T20I team will be led by Josh Inglis, with Tim David and Nathan Ellis joining the squad. Josh Philippe has been called up to replace the injured Cooper Connolly.

Rizwan shared his thoughts on the upcoming series, saying, "We are confident after beating Australia in the ODI series, but international cricket is always challenging. We aim to execute our best plans not only in this series but also in the white-ball matches against Zimbabwe and South Africa. Conditions here have favored bowlers, but we are determined to showcase our strength as a batting unit as well."