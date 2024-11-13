Russian forces secure village near Zaporozhye border, strike key Ukrainian infrastructure

Russian aviation and artillery struck airfield infrastructure and energy facilities supporting its military-industrial complex, while air defenses shot down 85 drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities used to support Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 139 areas," the statement from the ministry said.

Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry announced. "Forces of the Vostok Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry noted.