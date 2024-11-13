Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Russian forces secure village near Zaporozhye border, strike key Ukrainian infrastructure

Russian forces secure village near Zaporozhye border, strike key Ukrainian infrastructure
Sputnik
4:20 PM | November 13, 2024
International

Russian aviation and artillery struck Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield infrastructure and energy facilities supporting its military-industrial complex, while air defenses shot down 85 drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on military airfield infrastructure, energy facilities used to support Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 139 areas," the statement from the ministry said.

Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ministry announced. "Forces of the Vostok Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry noted.

Tags:

Sputnik

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024