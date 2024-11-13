Russian strike on Ukraine kills mother, three children: officials

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukraine said Tuesday that the toll from a Russian strike on the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky had killed four people: a 32-year-old and her three children, including a newborn. The strike on Kryvyi Rig a day earlier ripped into the upper storeys of a Soviet-era residential building in the industrial town, burying victims beneath debris. Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Tuesday morning that rescue operations at the scene were completed and announced the death toll, adding that 14 people had been wounded in the strike.

“The youngest victim of the Russian strike was just two months old. The missile attack killed four people: a mother with three children,” he said in a statement on social media. The office of the prosecutor general said the bodies of a 32-year-old woman, a two-month-old baby and children aged two and 10 had been retrieved from the rubble. In a separate post, they said a total of 589 children had been killed and 1,681 wounded since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on social media that the children’s father was the sole survivor in the family of the attack, describing his response to the attack as “indescribable grief”.

Ukrainian emergency services distributed images showing municipal workers in helmets carrying one of the dead in a white body bag over mounds of brick and bent metal.

Separately, authorities in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia said two people were wounded by Russian strikes in the large civilian hub that has come under increasing fatal bombardments. Russia claimed to have annexed the wider Zaporizhzhia region in late 2022 alongside three other regions despite not having full military control over them.