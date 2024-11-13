RYK distt admin taking extraordinary measures to control environmental pollution

Rahim Yar Khan - The district administration has been taking extraordinary measures to control environmental pollution. Assistant Director of Environment Suraj Kumar took action in tehsil Liaqatpur against brick kilns operating without zigzag technology, demolishing six brick kilns. Meanwhile, Secretary RTA detained thirteen smoke-emitting vehicles at various police stations.

According to details, on Tuesday, the Department of Environment initiated legal action against brick kilns around Khanbela and Channi Goth areas contributing to pollution and smog. Using heavy machinery, they demolished the kilns and began legal proceedings against their owners.

Assistant Director of Environment Suraj Kumar stated that under the directives of the Punjab government and instructions from the deputy commissioner, indiscriminate action is being taken across the district against industrial units causing pollution and smog, as well as against those burning crop residues. The Department of Environment has already demolished multiple kilns without zigzag technology and units extracting oil by burning tyres. Industrial unit owners failing to adopt eco-friendly measures are being heavily fined. He emphasised that no polluting industry will be allowed to operate in the district.

District Coordinator of Punjab Disaster Management Authority Yaseen Nawaz alongwith a significant police presence, was also present on this occasion. Additionally, it was learned that Secretary RTA Riasat Ali impounded thirteen smoke-emitting vehicles at different stations during checks on major highways on Tuesday, while issuing fines and warnings to several other vehicles.