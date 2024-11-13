SALU students demonstrate talents & creativity

SUKKUR - Students of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Tuesday demonstrated their talent and creativity by presenting their research posters at the ACS Qatar Chapter and RSC MEA Regional Conference in Doha, Qatar. Three students from the Institute of Chemistry, Ms Rumaisa Bukhari, Ms Anmol Gul, and Ms Mehar Bano participated in the prestigious event held from 3 to 5 November. The visit was led by Dr Bhajan Lal Bhatia, Associate Professor of the Institute of Chemistry and Faculty Advisor to the ACS-SALU Chapter. Dr Bhatia said that the student’s participation was fully funded by the American Chemical Society (ACS), which covered all expenses (registration, accommodation, and travel).

He went on to say that this is the first-ever conference organized by a significant collaboration between two esteemed organizations The American Chemical Society (ACS) and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

The American Chemical Society-Shah Abdul Latif University (ACS-SALU) International Student Chapter of the Institute of Chemistry has been awarded funding under the ACS Student Communities Professional Meeting Grant; he added.

Dr Bhajan Lal Bhatia further expressed that he is also grateful to the ACS-SALU student team, Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Professional Advisor ACS-SALU Chapter, Prof Dr Khalid Parveen Mahar, Director Institute of Chemistry, Dr Ali Raza Lashari, Miss Azra Ansari for their unconditional support and guidance.

The conference gave students the opportunity to interact with professionals, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world. They were able to engage in insightful discussions, share cutting-edge research, and forge valuable partnerships that will shape their future in chemistry.

The conference also marks a significant milestone in advancing the frontiers of science and addressing global challenges through collaboration and innovation. Under the theme “Synergy for Sustainability: Driving a Greener Future through Chemistry.

The conference featured speakers from the USA (MIT, Harvard, Princeton, Texas, GIT, U California, NYU, NU), UK (Cambridge, Oxford, UC London, IC London), Canada, China, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Oman, Pakistan and the UAE.